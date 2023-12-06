Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹116.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹117.3
06 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|12.86%
|6 Months
|61.37%
|YTD
|96.88%
|1 Year
|78.38%
06 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹116.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹117.3
06 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹117.3 on last trading day