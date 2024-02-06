Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stocks plummet as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 144.65 and closed at 143.85 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 145.25, while the lowest price was 139.05. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 1,20,017.37 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 145 and a low of 46.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3,876,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.47%
3 Months3.01%
6 Months43.7%
YTD13.38%
1 Year187.69%
06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹140.1, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 140.1. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.75. Overall, the current data suggests that the Zomato stock has experienced a decline in value.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹143.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,876,295 shares with a closing price of 143.85.

