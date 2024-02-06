Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stocks plummet as market reacts negatively

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹144.65 and closed at ₹143.85 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹145.25, while the lowest price was ₹139.05. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹1,20,017.37 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹145 and a low of ₹46.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3,876,295 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.47%
|3 Months
|3.01%
|6 Months
|43.7%
|YTD
|13.38%
|1 Year
|187.69%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.1. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.75. Overall, the current data suggests that the Zomato stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,876,295 shares with a closing price of ₹143.85.
