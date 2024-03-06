Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off Amid Market Downturn

Zomato stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 166.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹171.55 and closed at ₹169.75. The high for the day was ₹171.55, while the low was ₹164.05. The market cap stood at 144,055.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 729,326 shares traded.
