LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off Amid Market Downturn

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 166.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 171.55 and closed at 169.75. The high for the day was 171.55, while the low was 164.05. The market cap stood at 144,055.32 crore. The 52-week high was 175.5 and the low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 729,326 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:53:17 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:42:09 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹160.55, down -3.31% from yesterday's ₹166.05

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 160.55 with a percent change of -3.31 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35:32 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.08%
3 Months33.61%
6 Months68.89%
YTD34.07%
1 Year207.41%
06 Mar 2024, 09:08:34 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹166.05, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹169.75

The current stock price of Zomato is 166.05 with a percent change of -2.18% and a net change of -3.70. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:21 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹169.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 729,326 shares with a closing price of 169.75.

