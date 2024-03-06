Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off Amid Market Downturn

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹171.55 and closed at ₹169.75. The high for the day was ₹171.55, while the low was ₹164.05. The market cap stood at 144,055.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 729,326 shares traded.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹160.55 with a percent change of -3.31 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|33.61%
|6 Months
|68.89%
|YTD
|34.07%
|1 Year
|207.41%
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹166.05 with a percent change of -2.18% and a net change of -3.70. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 729,326 shares with a closing price of ₹169.75.
