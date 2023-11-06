Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock soars as investors embrace positive outlook

On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹108.85 and closed at ₹107.5. The stock reached a high of ₹120 and a low of ₹108.65. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹98,337.47 crore. The 52-week high is ₹120 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 8,299,597.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.27%
|3 Months
|24.69%
|6 Months
|78.13%
|YTD
|96.46%
|1 Year
|87.3%
06 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹119.6, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹116.4
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹119.6. It has experienced a 2.75% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 3.2.
06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹107.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 8,299,597 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹107.5.