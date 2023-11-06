Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock soars as investors embrace positive outlook

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 116.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 108.85 and closed at 107.5. The stock reached a high of 120 and a low of 108.65. The market capitalization of Zomato is 98,337.47 crore. The 52-week high is 120 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 8,299,597.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.27%
3 Months24.69%
6 Months78.13%
YTD96.46%
1 Year87.3%
06 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹119.6, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹116.4

The current price of Zomato stock is 119.6. It has experienced a 2.75% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹107.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 8,299,597 shares. The closing price of the stock was 107.5.

