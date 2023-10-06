Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock surges as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 4.67 %. The stock closed at 100.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 102.5 and closed at 100.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 107.65 and a low of 102.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 88,839.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 105.9 and 44.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,151 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹105.45, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹100.75

The Zomato stock price is currently at 105.45, which represents a 4.67% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 4.7.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹100.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was recorded at 8,743,151 shares. The closing price for the day was 100.75.

