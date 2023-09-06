Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Zomato's stock opened at ₹98.11 and closed at ₹98.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹99.32, while the lowest price was ₹97.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹82,747.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,803,270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹98.25. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is also 0.03, which suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|29.57%
|6 Months
|82.02%
|YTD
|65.6%
|1 Year
|64.63%
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹98.22, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.17. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Zomato's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,803,270 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹98.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!