Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 98.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 98.11 and closed at 98.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 99.32, while the lowest price was 97.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is 82,747.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,803,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹98.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹98.22

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 98.25. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is also 0.03, which suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months29.57%
6 Months82.02%
YTD65.6%
1 Year64.63%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹98.22, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹98.05

The current stock price of Zomato is 98.22, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.17. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹98.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,803,270 shares. The closing price of the stock was 98.05.

