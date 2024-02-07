Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price opened at ₹140.55 and closed at ₹140.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹141.95, while the lowest was ₹138.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹120,103.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.25, and the 52-week low is ₹47.5. A total of 1,568,208 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|3.8%
|6 Months
|49.76%
|YTD
|13.14%
|1 Year
|193.09%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.2 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.07% and the net change in the price is 0.1.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,568,208 shares, and the closing price was ₹140.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!