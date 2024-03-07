Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 166.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 163.45 and closed at 166.05. The high for the day was 164 and the low was 157.7. The market capitalization was 140,194.76 crore. The 52-week high was 175.5 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume was 193,093,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹161.6, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹166.05

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 161.6, with a percent change of -2.68 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹166.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 193,093,495 shares with a closing price of 166.05.

