Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Dips in Trading Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹163.45 and closed at ₹166.05. The high for the day was ₹164 and the low was ₹157.7. The market capitalization was ₹140,194.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume was 193,093,495 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹161.6, with a percent change of -2.68 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 193,093,495 shares with a closing price of ₹166.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!