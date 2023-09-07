Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Zomato's stock opened at ₹98.3 and closed at ₹98.22 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹98.83, while the low was ₹97.6. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹82,705.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 2,063,516.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.