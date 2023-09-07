Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 98.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.17 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 98.3 and closed at 98.22 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 98.83, while the low was 97.6. The market capitalization of Zomato is 82,705.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 2,063,516.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹98.17, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹98.22

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 98.17. There has been a negative percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased.

07 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹98.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,063,516 shares. The closing price for the shares was 98.22.

