Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as positive trading continues

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was ₹140.8 and the close price was ₹140.2. The stock had a high of ₹142.85 and a low of ₹139.7. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently ₹120,445.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.25 and the 52-week low is ₹47.5. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 4,262,669.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|1.03%
|6 Months
|49.2%
|YTD
|13.5%
|1 Year
|184.5%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.6. The percent change is 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, which signifies a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Zomato stock has experienced a minor upward movement.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,262,669 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹140.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!