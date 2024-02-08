Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 140.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was 140.8 and the close price was 140.2. The stock had a high of 142.85 and a low of 139.7. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 120,445.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.25 and the 52-week low is 47.5. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 4,262,669.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months1.03%
6 Months49.2%
YTD13.5%
1 Year184.5%
08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹140.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹140.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 140.6. The percent change is 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, which signifies a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Zomato stock has experienced a minor upward movement.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹140.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,262,669 shares. The closing price for the day was 140.2.

