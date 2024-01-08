Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 129.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 130.9 and the close price was 129.95. The stock had a high of 134.25 and a low of 129. The market capitalization of Zomato was 113,905.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was also 134.25, while the 52-week low was 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,850,704.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹129.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato recorded a volume of 4,850,704 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 129.95.

