Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares plunge amid market downturn

Zomato's stock opened at ₹98.52 and closed at ₹98.17 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹101.64 and a low of ₹98.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹84,247.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,566,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹99.61, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹100
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.61. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.39, which aligns with the percent change. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Zomato has slightly decreased.
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹99.83, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹100
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.83. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a small decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.17, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|25.19%
|6 Months
|85.11%
|YTD
|68.72%
|1 Year
|68.15%
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹100, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹98.17
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹100. There has been a percent change of 1.86, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.83, suggesting an increase in the stock value.
