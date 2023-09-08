Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares plunge amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 100 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.61 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 98.52 and closed at 98.17 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 101.64 and a low of 98.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 84,247.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,566,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹99.61, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹100

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 99.61. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.39, which aligns with the percent change. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Zomato has slightly decreased.

Click here for Zomato Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹99.83, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹100

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 99.83. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a small decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.17, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months25.19%
6 Months85.11%
YTD68.72%
1 Year68.15%
08 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹100, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹98.17

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 100. There has been a percent change of 1.86, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.83, suggesting an increase in the stock value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹98.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a total volume of 6,566,638 shares. The closing price for the day was 98.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.