Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares plunge amid market downturn

Zomato's stock opened at ₹98.52 and closed at ₹98.17 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹101.64 and a low of ₹98.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹84,247.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,566,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.61. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.39, which aligns with the percent change. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Zomato has slightly decreased.
Click here for Zomato Profit Loss
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.83. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a small decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.17, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|25.19%
|6 Months
|85.11%
|YTD
|68.72%
|1 Year
|68.15%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹100. There has been a percent change of 1.86, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.83, suggesting an increase in the stock value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a total volume of 6,566,638 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹98.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!