Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's open price on the last day was 142.95, while the close price was 140.6. The stock reached a high of 147.45 and a low of 139.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 123,358.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.25, and the 52-week low is 47.5. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 10,821,791.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹140.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 10,821,791 shares, with a closing price of 140.6.

