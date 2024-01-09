Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 132.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 133.7 and closed at 133.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.7 and a low of 130 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 113,606.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.25, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,259 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹134, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹132.8

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 134 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the value of the stock has increased by 1.2 points.

09 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price today was 132.6, while the high price reached 134.5.

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹133.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹132.8

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 133.45. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these figures show a slight upward trend in Zomato's stock performance.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.71%
3 Months17.39%
6 Months77.61%
YTD7.4%
1 Year140.45%
09 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹132.8, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The Zomato stock is currently priced at 132.8, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 1,927,259 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Zomato shares was 133.15.

