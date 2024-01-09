Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock soars with positive trading day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹133.7 and closed at ₹133.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.7 and a low of ₹130 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹113,606.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,259 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹134 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the value of the stock has increased by 1.2 points.
The Zomato stock's low price today was ₹132.6, while the high price reached ₹134.5.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹133.45. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these figures show a slight upward trend in Zomato's stock performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.71%
|3 Months
|17.39%
|6 Months
|77.61%
|YTD
|7.4%
|1 Year
|140.45%
The Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹132.8, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 1,927,259 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Zomato shares was ₹133.15.
