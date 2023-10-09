Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹106.3 and closed at ₹105.45. The stock reached a high of ₹107.2 and a low of ₹104 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹87,954.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.65, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on that day was 4,256,769.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Zomato stock is ₹101 and the high price is ₹104.
The Zomato stock price is currently at ₹103.4, with a percent change of -0.96. This means that it has decreased by 0.96% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of ₹1 from the previous price.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹104 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,256,769 shares, and the closing price was ₹105.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!