Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 104.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 106.3 and closed at 105.45. The stock reached a high of 107.2 and a low of 104 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 87,954.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.65, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on that day was 4,256,769.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zomato stock is 101 and the high price is 104.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹103.4, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹104.4

The Zomato stock price is currently at 103.4, with a percent change of -0.96. This means that it has decreased by 0.96% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of 1 from the previous price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹104, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹104.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 104 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹105.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,256,769 shares, and the closing price was 105.45.

