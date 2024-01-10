Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹133.05 and closed at ₹132.8. It reached a high of ₹135 and a low of ₹132.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹115,018.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,769,125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.