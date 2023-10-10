Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹104 and closed at ₹104.4. The stock reached a high of ₹105.05 and a low of ₹101 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹87,491.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹107.65, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato's shares was 3,121,018.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.