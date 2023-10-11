Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato sees positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 106.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 105 and closed at 103.85. The stock reached a high of 107.9 and a low of 104.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 89,386.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.65, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,916 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹107.4, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹106.1

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 107.4 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% and the price has gone up by 1.3 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.9, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹106.1

The current data for Zomato stock indicates that the stock price is 106.9. There has been a percent change of 0.75, which means the stock price has increased by 0.75%. The net change is 0.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.8 units.

11 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹103.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 3,580,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was 103.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.