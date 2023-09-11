Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 100 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.46 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was 100.65 and the closing price was 100. The stock reached a high of 100.94 and a low of 99.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is 83,792.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 102.85 and the 52-week low was 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 1,302,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.46, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹100

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 99.46. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is also -0.54, further confirming the decrease in the stock's price.

11 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹100 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the BSE was 1,302,603. The closing price of the shares was 100.

