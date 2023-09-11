Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was ₹100.65 and the closing price was ₹100. The stock reached a high of ₹100.94 and a low of ₹99.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹83,792.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹102.85 and the 52-week low was ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 1,302,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹99.46. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is also -0.54, further confirming the decrease in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the BSE was 1,302,603. The closing price of the shares was ₹100.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!