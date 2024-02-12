Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 3.48 %. The stock closed at 149.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 146.9 and the close price was 144. The stock had a high of 151.45 and a low of 142.3. The market capitalization of Zomato was 128,027.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were both at 151.45 and 47.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato was 11,493,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price for the day was 149.45, and the high price was 156.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹154.65, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹149.45

The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is 154.65, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.48% and the net change in the stock price is 5.2.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.93%
3 Months11.69%
6 Months59.93%
YTD20.82%
1 Year174.72%
12 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹149.45, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹144

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 149.45, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company's performance.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹144 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 11,493,611 shares. The closing price for the day was 144.

