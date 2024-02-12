Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹146.9 and the close price was ₹144. The stock had a high of ₹151.45 and a low of ₹142.3. The market capitalization of Zomato was ₹128,027.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were both at ₹151.45 and ₹47.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato was 11,493,611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹149.45, and the high price was ₹156.75.
The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is ₹154.65, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.48% and the net change in the stock price is 5.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.93%
|3 Months
|11.69%
|6 Months
|59.93%
|YTD
|20.82%
|1 Year
|174.72%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹149.45, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company's performance.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 11,493,611 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹144.
