Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 134.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price opened at 135.15 and closed at 134.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 138.95 and a low of 135.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 118,268.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 136.15 and its 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last trading day was 3,366,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹134.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zomato on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,366,022. The closing price of the shares was 134.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.