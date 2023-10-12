Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 106.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 106.9 and the close price was 106.1. The stock reached a high of 109.75 and a low of 106.65. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 91,914.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.9 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 6,537,105.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹106.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 6,537,105 shares and closed at a price of 106.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.