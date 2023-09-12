Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges with Positive Trading

Zomato's stock opened at ₹99.81 and closed at ₹99.46 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹102.5, while the low was ₹99.21. The company's market capitalization is ₹85,376.44 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,624 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|21.49%
|6 Months
|95.28%
|YTD
|70.91%
|1 Year
|61.39%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹101.34, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 1.88. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.89% and the net change in price is 1.88. Overall, this suggests that the Zomato stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,460,624 shares with a closing price of ₹99.46.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!