Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 99.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.34 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 99.81 and closed at 99.46 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 102.5, while the low was 99.21. The company's market capitalization is 85,376.44 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,624 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months21.49%
6 Months95.28%
YTD70.91%
1 Year61.39%
12 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹101.34, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹99.46

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 101.34, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 1.88. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.89% and the net change in price is 1.88. Overall, this suggests that the Zomato stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.46 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,460,624 shares with a closing price of 99.46.

