Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 153.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 151 and closed at 149.45. The stock had a high of 158.7 and a low of 149.45. The market capitalization for Zomato is 133,384.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 151.45, while the 52-week low is 47.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,412,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock reached a low of 149.4 and a high of 157.8 today.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹152.1, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹153.75

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 152.1, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the value has decreased by 1.65.

13 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.66%
3 Months14.99%
6 Months65.82%
YTD24.33%
1 Year188.56%
13 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹154.6, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹153.75

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 154.6. There has been a 0.55 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85.

13 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹149.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the BSE was 13,412,538. The closing price of these shares was 149.45.

