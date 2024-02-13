Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹151 and closed at ₹149.45. The stock had a high of ₹158.7 and a low of ₹149.45. The market capitalization for Zomato is ₹133,384.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹151.45, while the 52-week low is ₹47.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,412,538 shares.
The Zomato stock reached a low of ₹149.4 and a high of ₹157.8 today.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹152.1, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the value has decreased by ₹1.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.66%
|3 Months
|14.99%
|6 Months
|65.82%
|YTD
|24.33%
|1 Year
|188.56%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹154.6. There has been a 0.55 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the BSE was 13,412,538. The closing price of these shares was ₹149.45.
