Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 109.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

The open price of Zomato on the last trading day was 110.15, while the close price was 109.1. The stock reached a high of 113.25 and a low of 108.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is 92,503.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.75, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8,939,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹109.8

Zomato stock is currently priced at 111.3 and has experienced a 1.37% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 1.5 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹109.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹109.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Zomato is 109.8 with no net change and no percent change. This means that the stock price has remained the same since the previous trading session.

13 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹109.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 8,939,176 shares, and the closing price was 109.1 per share.

