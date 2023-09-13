Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 101.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.63 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 102.21 and closed at 101.34. The stock reached a high of 102.55 and a low of 96.47 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 83,093.33 crore. Its 52-week high is 102.85 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

