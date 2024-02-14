Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock drops as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 154.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 154.6 and closed at 153.75. The highest point reached during the day was 157.8, while the lowest point was 149.4. The company's market capitalization stands at 134,252.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 158.7 and 49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,220,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹152.8, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹154.75

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 152.8. There has been a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -1.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.26% and the value has decreased by 1.95.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price for today is 150.05, while the high price is 153.30.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹152.1, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹154.75

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 152.1. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.58%
3 Months14.92%
6 Months66.85%
YTD25.1%
1 Year198.75%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹154.75, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹153.75

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 154.75. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1 rupee.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹153.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 3,220,137 shares. The closing price of the stock was 153.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!