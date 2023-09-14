Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors sell off

Zomato's stock opened and closed at ₹98.72 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹100.79 and a low of ₹97.07 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹82,486.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,159 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.31%
|3 Months
|23.82%
|6 Months
|92.91%
|YTD
|65.09%
|1 Year
|49.58%
The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is ₹97.91, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -0.81. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
