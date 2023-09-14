Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 98.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.91 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened and closed at 98.72 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 100.79 and a low of 97.07 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 82,486.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,159 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months23.82%
6 Months92.91%
YTD65.09%
1 Year49.58%
14 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹97.91, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹98.72

The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is 97.91, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -0.81. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹98.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 1,900,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was 98.72.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.