Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares plummet in the market

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹120.55 and the close price was also ₹120. The stock had a high of ₹124.9 and a low of ₹120.55. The market cap of Zomato is ₹1,06,163.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.1 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 6,307,879.
Zomato stock's low price for today was ₹123.5, while the high price reached ₹124.95.
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹123.9, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|19.53%
|6 Months
|65.31%
|YTD
|109.36%
|1 Year
|91.0%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹124.5. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Zomato stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 6,307,879 shares and closed at a price of ₹120.
