Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares plummet in the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 124.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 120.55 and the close price was also 120. The stock had a high of 124.9 and a low of 120.55. The market cap of Zomato is 1,06,163.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.1 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 6,307,879.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for today was 123.5, while the high price reached 124.95.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹123.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹124.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 123.9, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months19.53%
6 Months65.31%
YTD109.36%
1 Year91.0%
15 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹124.5, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹124.1

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock is priced at 124.5. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Zomato stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.

15 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹120 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 6,307,879 shares and closed at a price of 120.

