Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 152.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 153.2 and closed at 154.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 153.8, while the low was 150.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is 132,039.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 158.7, and the 52-week low is 49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹155.15, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹152.2

The current data shows that Zomato stock price is 155.15, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.94% and the net change is a positive 2.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

15 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.44%
3 Months15.78%
6 Months65.67%
YTD23.08%
1 Year202.38%
15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹152.2, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹154.75

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 152.2 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and the net change is -2.55.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹154.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,175,771. The closing price of these shares was 154.75.

