Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹153.2 and closed at ₹154.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹153.8, while the low was ₹150.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹132,039.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹158.7, and the 52-week low is ₹49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Zomato stock price is ₹155.15, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.94% and the net change is a positive 2.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.44%
|3 Months
|15.78%
|6 Months
|65.67%
|YTD
|23.08%
|1 Year
|202.38%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹152.2 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and the net change is -2.55.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,175,771. The closing price of these shares was ₹154.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!