Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 138.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 140.05 and closed at 138.25. The highest price reached during the day was 141.55, while the lowest price was 136.95. The company's market capitalization is 119,423.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 141.55 and 44.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,226 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹138.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Zomato was 2,150,226 shares. The closing price for the day was 138.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.