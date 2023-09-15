Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

Hello User
Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 97.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of 98.52 and a close price of 97.91. The high for the day was 100.1, while the low was 98.22. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 83,784.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,531,375 shares.

15 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹97.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,531,375 shares. The closing price for the stock was 97.91.

