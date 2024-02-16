Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 152.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 156.75 and closed at 152.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 159.2, while the lowest was 154. The market capitalization of the company is 134,338.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 158.7, while the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,153,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.46%
3 Months16.38%
6 Months69.88%
YTD25.18%
1 Year208.16%
16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹154.85, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹152.2

The Zomato stock is currently priced at 154.85, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.74% or 2.65 points. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the overall performance of the stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹152.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Zomato was 3,153,947 shares. The closing price for the stock was 152.2.

