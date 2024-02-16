Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹156.75 and closed at ₹152.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹159.2, while the lowest was ₹154. The market capitalization of the company is ₹134,338.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹158.7, while the 52-week low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,153,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.46%
|3 Months
|16.38%
|6 Months
|69.88%
|YTD
|25.18%
|1 Year
|208.16%
The Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹154.85, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.74% or 2.65 points. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the overall performance of the stock.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Zomato was 3,153,947 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹152.2.
