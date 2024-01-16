Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹139.8 and closed at ₹139.6. The stock reached a high of ₹139.8 and a low of ₹132.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹114,119.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,917,105 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹134.25, which reflects a 0.64% increase from the previous trading session. This equates to a net change of 0.85.
The current data shows that Zomato's stock price is ₹134.8 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,917,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹139.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!