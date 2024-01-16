Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 133.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 139.8 and closed at 139.6. The stock reached a high of 139.8 and a low of 132.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 114,119.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,917,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹134.25, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹133.4

The current stock price of Zomato is 134.25, which reflects a 0.64% increase from the previous trading session. This equates to a net change of 0.85.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹134.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹133.4

The current data shows that Zomato's stock price is 134.8 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹139.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,917,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was 139.6.

