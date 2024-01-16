Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹139.8 and closed at ₹139.6. The stock reached a high of ₹139.8 and a low of ₹132.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹114,119.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,917,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.