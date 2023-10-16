comScore
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹111.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹111.05

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 111.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ZomatoPremium
Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 110 and closed at 109.8. The stock's high for the day was 111.9, while the low was 109.3. The company's market capitalization is 93,556.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113.25, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,935,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:32:53 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato closed today at ₹111.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹111.05

Zomato stock closed today at 111.5, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 111.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:14 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zomato stock today was 110.75, while the high price was 112.80.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:47 PM IST

Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Zomato Ltd stock is $44.35, while the 52-week high price is $113.25.

16 Oct 2023, 03:06:49 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹111.4, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹111.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Zomato is 111.4 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20:03 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹111.05

Zomato's stock price is currently at 111.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.72, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:40 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day is 110.75, while the high price is 112.8.

16 Oct 2023, 01:45:45 PM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹111.05

The current stock price of Zomato is 111.8, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.75. This data suggests that the stock price has increased slightly, indicating positive momentum in the market. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:27 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price today was 110.75, while the high price reached 112.8.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:14 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹112.15, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹111.05

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.15 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.99% or 1.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01:54 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:30:16 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹111.95, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹111.05

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 111.95, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional historical data or context, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the overall performance of the Zomato stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:50 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 110.75, while its high price reached 112.8.

16 Oct 2023, 11:46:34 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹111.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹111.05

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 111.35, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are positive. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21:08 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day is 110.75 and the high price is 112.8.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09:39 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹110.95, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹111.05

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 110.95. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:29:32 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹111.05

Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is 111.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19:46 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zomato stock is 111.35, while the high price is 112.80.

16 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43:14 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.6, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹111.05

Zomato stock price is currently at 111.6, with a 0.5 percent change and a net change of 0.55.

16 Oct 2023, 09:09:33 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹111.05, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹109.8

As of the current data, Zomato stock is priced at 111.05. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 08:09:32 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹109.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,935,725 shares, and the closing price was 109.8.

