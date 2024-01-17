Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 133.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Zomato saw an open price of 135.15 and a close price of 133.4. The stock had a high of 135.3 and a low of 131.2. The market capitalization for Zomato is currently at 114,248.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,026 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹133.55, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹133.4

Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is 133.55 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 and the percent change is 0.11, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,740,026 shares with a closing price of 133.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.