Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 113.9, up 2.15% from yesterday's 111.5

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 111.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 111.8 and the close price was 111.05. The stock had a high of 112.8 and a low of 110.75. The market capitalization of the company is 93,935.99 crore. The 52-week high was 113.25, while the 52-week low was 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,837,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹113.9, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹111.5

Zomato stock closed at 113.9 today, with a percent change of 2.15 and a net change of 2.4 from yesterday's closing price of 111.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro411.251.150.28443.6351.85225283.65
Zomato113.92.42.15113.2544.3595265.68
Info Edge India4128.46.40.164984.13310.053261.44
Firstsource Solutions163.35-1.1-0.67174.7595.811130.7
Eclerx Services2071.5-4.15-0.22248.41254.159950.24
17 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 111.4, while the high price reached was 114.1.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹113.9, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 113.9, with a percent change of 2.15 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.15% and has a net gain of 2.4.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 44.35000 and a 52 week high price of 113.25000.

17 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹113.25, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 113.25. There has been a percent change of 1.57, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, based on this data, it can be inferred that the Zomato stock has experienced a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹113.6, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹111.5

17 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days107.98
10 Days105.73
20 Days102.97
50 Days97.96
100 Days86.78
300 Days70.74
17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹113.25, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 113.25 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.57% and the net change in price is 1.75.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Zomato Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹112.95, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.95, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3% and the net change in price is an increase of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced positive growth in the given time period.

Click here for Zomato Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹111.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current stock price of Zomato is 111.85 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹112.1, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current stock price of Zomato is 112.1 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Zomato Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹112.1, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 112.1. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.6 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that Zomato's stock is experiencing a small positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.2, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹111.5

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.2. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹111.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,837,129 shares, and the closing price was 111.05.

