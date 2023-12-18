Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹124.5 and closed at ₹124.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.95, while the lowest price was ₹122.55. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹105,778.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹126.1 and ₹44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.