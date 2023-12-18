Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 123.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 124.5 and closed at 124.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 124.95, while the lowest price was 122.55. The market capitalization of Zomato is 105,778.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 126.1 and 44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹122.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹123.65

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 122.4. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock had a low price of 121.55 and a high price of 123.55 for the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹122.1, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹123.65

The current data for Zomato stock shows that its price is 122.1, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the net change in price is -1.55.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months13.94%
6 Months66.02%
YTD108.43%
1 Year92.67%
18 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹123.55, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹123.65

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 123.55. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 939,478 shares. The closing price for the day was 124.1.

