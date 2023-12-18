Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹124.5 and closed at ₹124.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.95, while the lowest price was ₹122.55. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹105,778.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹126.1 and ₹44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,478 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹122.4. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
The Zomato stock had a low price of ₹121.55 and a high price of ₹123.55 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|13.94%
|6 Months
|66.02%
|YTD
|108.43%
|1 Year
|92.67%
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 939,478 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹124.1.
