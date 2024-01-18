Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -4.68 %. The stock closed at 133.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day was 132.2 for the open price and 133.55 for the close price. The stock reached a high of 132.45 and a low of 126.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is 109,052.18 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 5,159,697.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹127.3, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹133.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 127.3, with a percent change of -4.68 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.68% and the value has decreased by 6.25.

18 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.55 on last trading day

Last day's trading volume for Zomato on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,159,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was 133.55.

