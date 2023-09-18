Zomato Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Zomato had an opening price of ₹100.26 and a closing price of ₹99.45. The stock reached a high of ₹104.42 and a low of ₹100.26 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹86,808.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.42, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 9,230,222.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.