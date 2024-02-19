Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 154.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 154.85 on the last day with an open price of 156.95. The high for the day was 160, and the low was 155.35. The market capitalization stood at 135943.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 160 and 49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4849929 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹154.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,849,929 shares, with a closing price of 154.85.

