Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹128.2 and the close price was ₹127.3. The stock had a high of ₹129.8 and a low of ₹121.7. The market capitalization of Zomato was ₹111,022.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹141.55 and the 52-week low was ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,433,298.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹130.8, with a percent change of 1.08% and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and the net change in price is 1.4.
