Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 129.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 128.2 and the close price was 127.3. The stock had a high of 129.8 and a low of 121.7. The market capitalization of Zomato was 111,022.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 141.55 and the 52-week low was 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,433,298.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹130.8, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹129.4

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 130.8, with a percent change of 1.08% and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and the net change in price is 1.4.

19 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹127.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,433,298 shares. The closing price for the day was 127.3.

