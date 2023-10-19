Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges on the Market

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹114.25 and closed at ₹113.9. The stock reached a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹109.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹95,368.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹114.1, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 7,608,251 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|394.3
|-13.1
|-3.22
|443.6
|351.85
|215998.4
|Zomato
|112.8
|-0.4
|-0.35
|115.0
|44.35
|94345.64
|Info Edge India
|4188.05
|-14.5
|-0.35
|4984.1
|3310.0
|54031.0
|Firstsource Solutions
|173.75
|7.55
|4.54
|174.75
|95.8
|11839.35
|Eclerx Services
|2028.95
|-23.8
|-1.16
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9745.85
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹112.95. There has been a slight percent change of -0.22, indicating a small decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 rupees.
The current day's low price of Zomato stock is ₹111.7, while the high price is ₹112.7.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹112.2 with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and the net change is a decrease of 1. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Zomato.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.85%
|3 Months
|48.48%
|6 Months
|109.05%
|YTD
|90.89%
|1 Year
|79.68%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹112.25 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,608,251 shares. The closing price of each share was ₹113.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!