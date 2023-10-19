Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 113.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 114.25 and closed at 113.9. The stock reached a high of 115 and a low of 109.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 95,368.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 114.1, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 7,608,251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro394.3-13.1-3.22443.6351.85215998.4
Zomato112.8-0.4-0.35115.044.3594345.64
Info Edge India4188.05-14.5-0.354984.13310.054031.0
Firstsource Solutions173.757.554.54174.7595.811839.35
Eclerx Services2028.95-23.8-1.162248.41254.159745.85
19 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 112.95. There has been a slight percent change of -0.22, indicating a small decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zomato stock is 111.7, while the high price is 112.7.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹112.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.2 with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and the net change is a decrease of 1. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Zomato.

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.85%
3 Months48.48%
6 Months109.05%
YTD90.89%
1 Year79.68%
19 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.25, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 112.25 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹113.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,608,251 shares. The closing price of each share was 113.9.

