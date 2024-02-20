Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 156.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day opened at 157.5, reached a high of 160.4, and a low of 155.4 before closing at 156.7. The market capitalization stands at 136,594.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 160 and 49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,896,075 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹156.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,896,075 shares with a closing price of 156.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!