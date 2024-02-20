Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹157.5, reached a high of ₹160.4, and a low of ₹155.4 before closing at ₹156.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹136,594.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹160 and ₹49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,896,075 shares traded.
20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
