Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹112 and closed at ₹113.2. The stock reached a high of ₹113.1 and a low of ₹110.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹94,366.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 2,987,551.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Zomato stock price is currently trading at ₹112.65, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this data represents a single point in time and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|393.35
|-1.85
|-0.47
|443.6
|351.85
|215477.99
|Zomato
|112.55
|0.85
|0.76
|115.0
|44.35
|94136.54
|Info Edge India
|4197.05
|22.25
|0.53
|4984.1
|3310.0
|54147.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|172.7
|1.6
|0.94
|176.0
|95.8
|11767.81
|Eclerx Services
|2043.55
|-12.35
|-0.6
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9815.98
Today, the low price of Zomato stock was ₹112.2, while the high price reached ₹114.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.64%
|3 Months
|48.14%
|6 Months
|106.0%
|YTD
|88.28%
|1 Year
|79.94%
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,987,551 shares, and the closing price of the stock was ₹113.2.
