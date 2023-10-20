Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 111.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 112 and closed at 113.2. The stock reached a high of 113.1 and a low of 110.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is 94,366.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 2,987,551.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹112.65, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹111.7

The Zomato stock price is currently trading at 112.65, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this data represents a single point in time and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro393.35-1.85-0.47443.6351.85215477.99
Zomato112.550.850.76115.044.3594136.54
Info Edge India4197.0522.250.534984.13310.054147.11
Firstsource Solutions172.71.60.94176.095.811767.81
Eclerx Services2043.55-12.35-0.62248.41254.159815.98
20 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Zomato stock was 112.2, while the high price reached 114.35.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.64%
3 Months48.14%
6 Months106.0%
YTD88.28%
1 Year79.94%
20 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹111.7

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.7 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.9 percent or 1. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹113.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,987,551 shares, and the closing price of the stock was 113.2.

