Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Zomato's stock opened at ₹103.55 and closed at ₹103.04 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹105 and a low of ₹101.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹86,050.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹104.42, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 4,454,564.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.