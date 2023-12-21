Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges on the Market

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹130.3 and closed at ₹130.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹131, while the lowest was ₹123.15. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently ₹106,591.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 2,743,183.
The current day's low price of Zomato stock is ₹120.25, while the high price is ₹125.50.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹123.95, which represents a decrease of 0.52% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.65, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that Zomato stock is experiencing a downward trend in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|18.19%
|6 Months
|66.11%
|YTD
|110.37%
|1 Year
|98.49%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹122, with a percent change of -2.09 and a net change of -2.6.
On the last day of trading, Zomato recorded a BSE volume of 2,743,183 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹130.2.
