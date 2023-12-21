Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 124.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 106,591.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75, and the 52-week low is 44.35.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zomato stock is 120.25, while the high price is 125.50.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹123.95, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹124.6

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 123.95, which represents a decrease of 0.52% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.65, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that Zomato stock is experiencing a downward trend in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months18.19%
6 Months66.11%
YTD110.37%
1 Year98.49%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹122, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹124.6

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 122, with a percent change of -2.09 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.09% and the value has decreased by 2.6.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹130.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato recorded a BSE volume of 2,743,183 shares. The closing price for the day was 130.2.

