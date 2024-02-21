Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trading Surges Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹159.9 and closed at ₹157.45. The high for the day was ₹163.9, while the low was ₹158.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,674.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹160 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,626,543 shares.
The current data shows that Zomato stock is priced at ₹161, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive momentum in the market for Zomato.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato recorded a trading volume of 3,626,543 shares with a closing price of ₹157.45.
