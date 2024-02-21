Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trading Surges Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹159.9 and closed at ₹157.45. The high for the day was ₹163.9, while the low was ₹158.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,674.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹160 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,626,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.