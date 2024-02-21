Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trading Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 157.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 159.9 and closed at 157.45. The high for the day was 163.9, while the low was 158.7. The market capitalization stood at 139,674.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 160 and the low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,626,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹161, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹157.45

The current data shows that Zomato stock is priced at 161, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive momentum in the market for Zomato.

21 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹157.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato recorded a trading volume of 3,626,543 shares with a closing price of 157.45.

